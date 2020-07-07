Turkey on Tuesday registered 1,053 coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, marking the eighth day in a row that new cases have been falling, albeit slightly.

The country's confirmed caseload now stands at 207,897, according to the latest Health Ministry data.

The COVID-19 death toll increased by 19 in the past day, reaching 5,260.

A total of 185,292 people have recovered from the disease in Turkey so far, including 2,297 in the last 24 hours. More than 89% of Turkish COVID-19 patients have successfully recovered from the illness.

Some 1,152 patients are currently treated in intensive care units (ICUs), while 400 are on ventilators.

"Our intensive care occupancy rates have stayed between 59%-61% for a month. We are taking in as many new patients as the number of patients we discharge. The situation is similar for intubation," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a tweet.

Since the virus emerged in China last December, more than 11.8 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries topping 6.79 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll currently stands at over 543,000.