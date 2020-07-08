Turkey’s daily COVID-19 death toll remains at 22 with 1,041 new cases, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Wednesday. The total number of infections nationwide reached 208,938.

The total number of recoveries in the country amount to 187,511. A total of 2,219 COVID-19 patients recovered in a single day from the virus.

Speaking after a meeting of the Health Ministry's Coronavirus Science Board on Wednesday evening, Koca said that masks are an internationally accepted measure against the spread of the virus. He stressed that the mask alone is insufficient in close quarters, social distancing and washing of the hands are indispensable rules. Countries that are experiencing a rise in cases have either already abandoned these measures or took inadequate action to begin with, the health minister said.

“We know that compliance with the measure is not easy and a 100% compliance cannot be achieved,” Koca said, stressing that vacationers should be aware that these measures apply to them as well.

He revealed that weddings were the main reason for the rise in new cases. Send-off parties for mandatory military service were recently banned in eight provinces as they were not complying with the measures. Now only close family members are allowed to be there for the send-off.

The health minister further pointed out that Turkey’s biggest city Istanbul has reached its peak in virus cases along with the provinces Izmir, Kocaeli, Sakarya and Eskişehir. “Anatolia is still experiencing the first wave,” he said.

In light of the nearing Eid al-Adha, also known as Qurban Bayram, at the end of the month, the Science Board has been discussing possible measures. “A curfew has not been on the agenda, but certain measures on a provincial basis are being considered.” Depending on the fluctuations of the cases the provinces will decide on the implementation of the said measures.