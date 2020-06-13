Turkey's daily coronavirus death toll recorded as 14 on Saturday, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced while warning against an increase in the number of cases.

The number of daily cases stood at 1,459 as the total number of cases reached 176,677. The total death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic has reached 4,792 with the latest losses, while 985 have patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered cases to 150,087.

Some 45,092 tests were carried out on Saturday. The total number of tests now stands at 2,586,995. 684 COVID-19 patients were being treated in intensive care units, Koca said.

Turkey has adopted strict measures short of a full lockdown since March, yet this month the country has begun gradually lifting restrictions. On June 1, restaurants, cafes, gyms, parks, beaches and museums were reopened, while intercity travel and domestic flights also resumed.