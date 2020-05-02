Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced Saturday that Turkey’s daily confirmed #COVID19 cases had dropped to below 2,000 for the first time since March 30, with recoveries having more than doubled.

The total number of fatalities has reached 3,336 with 78 new deaths while the total number of recoveries topped 58,259, according to the minister's statement.

36,318 daily tests have been conducted, with 1,983 cases recorded in a single day, marking a continuing decrease in daily cases. More than 4,451 patients have recovered in a single day.

Turkey has surpassed the 1 million mark in terms of the number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far.

The country has recorded 3,336 deaths since the first diagnosed patient while the number of patients still in intensive care stands at 1,445.

Some 778 patients remain intubated.

Turkey has begun imposing a three-day curfew across 31 provinces starting 12:01 a.m. Friday in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Interior Ministry, bakeries, hospitals, pharmacies and workplaces producing health products and medical supplies will continue to operate.

Workers in sectors deemed as essential will be exempted from the curfew.