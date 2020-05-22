The total number of COVID-19 cases in Turkey rose to 154,500 on Friday with 952 new infections reported over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry announced. Meanwhile, the daily death toll fell to 27 bringing the total number of fatalities since March to 4,276.

In the last 24 hours, 37,507 tests have been carried out, with the total number of tests reaching 1,767,495.

Some 1,121 people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, while 800 patients remain in the ICU.

Sharing the updated number of cases on Twitter, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the number of new cases remain below 1,000 despite an increasing number of tests administered. He said the number of those in need of complementary treatment also decreases. “Our new lifestyle is controlled social life and compliance with measures as a whole. Our condition is wearing masks and keeping social distancing of 1.5 meters,” he tweeted.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday warned the public to stay careful, as any neglect of safety measures during the normalization process could trigger a new wave of the coronavirus.

"We will continue to be vigilant. The slightest neglect could lead to resuscitation of the epidemic," Erdoğan told a meeting of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party via video link. He said that Turkey has largely gotten the coronavirus epidemic under control.

Last week, Turkey opened barbershops, beauty salons and shopping malls as COVID-19 deaths and infections show a steady decline and recoveries rise.