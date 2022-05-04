The Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV), a charity affiliated with the Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), was active throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, an occasion where the faithful is advised to perform acts of charity. The TDV has delivered aid to more than 2.15 million people around the world throughout the month which came to a conclusion with Ramadan Bayram, also known as, Eid al-Fitr, earlier this week.

Ihsan Açık, an official from the foundation, said they rushed to help anyone in need anywhere in the world. Emphasizing that they accelerated their activities with the reduction of the impact of COVID-19, he said, the foundation, which "shouldered the burden of humanity's conscience," continued its aid mobilization in Turkey and other countries and regions.

Pandemics and wars have victimized millions of people, and therefore the number of people in need has been increasing day by day, said Açık. He added that they distributed aid in 83 countries and 273 regions across the world.

The foundation reached more than 895,000 oppressed people by distributing 152,047 food packages, 120,692 iftar packages (fast-breaking meals), and 14,100 holiday clothes. As part of the Ramadan program, the foundation delivered aid worth 139 million Turkish liras ($9.4 million) to 2.15 million people.