Turkey is one of the few countries that has been increasing its forests. It ranks first in Europe and fourth in the world in terms of forestation efforts, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the National Forestation Day ceremony held jointly with several other countries on Wednesday.

Turkey's forestation efforts have grabbed the attention of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the United Nations (U.N.), Erdoğan said, at the ceremony held in Yıldırım Beyazıt University in Ankara.

He noted that Turkey is one of the rare countries that has increased its forests in the past 18 years.