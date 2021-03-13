Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu’s mother died in a hospital in Istanbul, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced Saturday.

Servet Soylu died at the age of 75 due to heart failure. She had been treated in a private hospital in Istanbul for a while.

Health Minister Koca expressed his condolences on Twitter.

Servet Soylu will be buried in Istanbul’s Eyüpsultan Cemetery, after the funeral prayer to be held in the Gaziosmanpaşa Central Mosque following the noon prayer on Sunday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and cabinet members extended their condolences to the interior minister.

Vice President Fuat Oktay also expressed his condolences to the minister for the death of his mother.

Oktay, in his post on his Twitter account, said, "I wish God's mercy to the precious mother of the interior minister.”