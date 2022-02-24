Lake Gala in Turkey's far-western Edirne province hosts 232 bird species, that make up 47% of the bird species in Turkey.
The bird paradise, which is located in the Meriç Delta Wetland, is a frequent destination for migratory birds that spend spring and summer in Turkey before traveling to warmer parts of the world around fall.
Reportedly, the national park is home to flamingos, pelicans and several swan types such as tundra, whooper, and mute. Teams affiliated with the Edirne Branch of General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks continue their observations in Lake Gala.
Located between the districts of Ipsala and Enez of Edirne, Lake Gala National Park is one of Turkey's most important wetlands, featuring a lake and forest ecosystems.
