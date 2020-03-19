Vocational courses for women in Afghanistan were organized by the Turkish Cooperation Coordination Agency (TIKA) in collaboration with the Maarif Foundation.

TIKA continues to launch people-oriented projects. Recently, the center organized training courses for women in sewing, embroidery, cooking and Turkish language to increase the participation of women in the socioeconomic development of the country.

The center launched six-month vocational courses to help Afghan women to acquire new professions, participate in the various aspects of social life, stand on their own feet and contribute to their family and to the economy.

The courses took place in the Maarif Foundation’s education center in Afghanistan’s northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

Within the scope of vocational courses for women, 140 women were trained in sewing, embroidery, cooking and the Turkish language.

The trainees successfully completed the vocational courses and received their certificates at a ceremony.

Since its founding in 1992, TIKA has been responsible for facilitating Turkey's official development assistance by providing aid to developing countries. Operating in 50 countries, the agency has helped as many as 140 countries worldwide.

The Maarif Foundation was created in cooperation with the Ministry of National Education with the purpose of providing educational services abroad and to run schools that used to belong to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) in the past.

Since its establishment in 2016, the foundation has made official contact with 100 countries and set up offices in several countries to take over FETÖ-linked schools. It currently runs 314 schools in 41 countries, from the Balkans to Asia, along with 42 dormitories for students.