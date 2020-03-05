Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) delivered milking machines to Pakistani farmers and built a training center for them.

The agency cooperated with a local agency for improving livestock breeding in the city of Sargodha and gave out 20 mobile milking machines. It also built a training center with a capacity of 30 people to help farmers learn new agricultural methods. Turkish and Pakistani authorities attended a ceremony Thursday for the delivery of machines and the inauguration of the center. Speaking at the ceremony, Nadeem Afzal Chan, spokesman for the Pakistani prime minister, said they appreciated TİKA’s projects that focused on solutions and prioritizing the needs of local populations. He said the contribution to agriculture and livestock breeding was very valuable for Pakistan’s rural community.

Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak, the provincial minister for livestock and dairy development of Punjab, where Sargodha is located, thanked TİKA for its support to Punjab’s Agency for Livestock Breeding and Dairy Development.

Gökhan Umut, TİKA's Islamabad coordinator, said the agency carried out 69 projects and activities in Pakistan last year and would continue implementing new projects this year on education, health, agriculture, water and sanitation.