The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), a state-run aid body, provided vocational training materials to street children and youth who survived drug addiction in the northeast African country of Sudan.

The handover ceremony on Sunday in the capital Khartoum was attended by Irfan Neziroğlu, Turkey's ambassador to Sudan, TIKA's Khartoum Coordinator Bilal Özden and several Sudanese officials.

"We provided material support by TIKA after the training programs organized for 105 young people (who had been) addicted to drugs,” said Neziroğlu, adding that they carried out the project with the help of a nongovernmental organization (NGO) and the Ministry of Sports in Sudan. Özden underlined that they will serve in different areas, including barbers and repairmen. "We have provided machine device support. They will do their own work and earn their own money. We are extremely happy," he added.

"I was living on the street ... I am a blacksmith. I will now be able to run my own business with the material support provided by TIKA. I thank those who contributed this,” said Bekri Muhammed Musa.