The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and the General Directorate of Security (EGM) recently organized a training program for Kosovo police forces.

The program on measures against suicide attacks was held in Kosovo as part of the security directorate's International Police Training Cooperation Project.

A certificate ceremony was held Tuesday for the newly trained officers at the General Directorate of Kosovo Police in Pristina.

TIKA Coordinator in Kosovo Cihan Dinçer and Major Tahire Agjolli from the Kosovo Police Training Department attended the program among others.

Speaking at the program, Dinçer said the training for Kosovo police was carried out to share experiences, develop common awareness in the fight against crime and ensure unity in terminologies.

He added stated that apart from the training on suicide attacks, Kosovo police also received training on cybersecurity and investigating missing children.

"In 2023, we will continue our police training program for peace, security, well-being and peace of Kosovo, in cooperation and coordination with our General Directorate of Security," he said.

Bomb disposal expert Feridun Yurt said they received positive feedback about the training from the participants.

He added that they are trying to give participants information that they can apply in their professional lives.

"First of all, we gave 23 participants basic training on what bombs are and how they are prepared. Then we had training on suicide attacks by pedestrians, and vehicles and what kind of precautions can be taken. We gave detailed information to our participants about detection methods."

Major Agjolli said he believes they will pass on the training received from Turkish experts to their colleagues.

"We hope that the Turkish state will continue the training program that will increase the capacity of our police forces. I thank the Turkish state as both a brother and a friend," he said.

The successful personnel of Kosovo Police completed the five-day training and received certificates.