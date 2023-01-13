Turkish Airlines (THY) prepares to invite American women to learn Turkish by offering them the chance to experience Istanbul on-site, the chairperson of the airline's board and the executive committee said Thursday.

The Turkish language dates back thousands of years, originating from Ottoman Turkish and the predating Anatolian Turkish. It is said to have been introduced to the region by Seljuk Turks and is one of the important languages spoken in a wide geographical area spread across Europe and Asia.

The national flag carrier will unveil the package tour of "Learn Turkish in Istanbul, Watch TV Series More Comfortably" under the project that aims to attract 2 million tourists from the U.S., wrote Ahmet Bolat on LinkedIn following his meeting with U.S. Consul General Julie Eadeh in Istanbul.

"We will offer an attractive four-week tuition package, including accommodation, for American housewives," said Bolat.

Turkish culture has been a keystone in Anatolia and is being watched with interest and curiosity all around the world. Turkish TV series and films, in particular, are of great importance in introducing our culture to wider audiences.

"In parallel with the interest in Turkish TV series, we believe that the interest in the Turkish language will get a boost thanks to these package opportunities," he said.

The factors that make Turkish TV series attractive are human relations, the culture of living together, the family atmosphere, strong family ties, romantic relationships, gripping stories, realistic relationships, cultural elements and places, and historical importance.

"Hence, we plan to encourage American housewives who are keen on learning the Turkish language and culture," he maintained.