An evacuation flight took off from Istanbul Airport on Friday carrying passengers to the U.K., with which Turkey suspended flights last Sunday over coronavirus concerns.

The U.K. was among four countries with which Turkey scrapped flights – along with Denmark, the Netherlands and South Africa – after a new strain of COVID-19 prompted infection fears.

A Turkish Airlines (THY) plane departed the airport at 2:55 p.m. local time.

THY said on its Twitter account that transit passengers from the U.K. and Denmark in Turkey who will fly to third countries should be cautious about the entry rules to countries they will fly to. “Passengers are not required to have COVID-19 tests if they do not leave transit area at the airport before boarding their flights,” THY said.