Passenger flights from quake-hit Hatay Airport, which suspended operations following severe damage to the runway because of the earthquakes that struck the southeastern region last week, resumed Monday.

Türkiye's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) and Pegasus Airlines both announced they resumed flights, with each airline already completing flights early morning at Istanbul Airport and Sabiha Gökçen Airport, respectively.

"Our flights from Hatay Airport have resumed," Yahya Ustun, Turkish Airlines' senior vice president for media relations, said on Twitter.

The flight bookings made between Feb. 13-19 will require advance reservation to facilitate the evacuation process, Ustun added. Passengers without reservations will be accepted if there are vacant seats, he noted.

Pegasus Airlines flight PC 4031 took off from Hatay Airport, which was repaired after the Kahramanmaraş-based earthquakes, and landed at Sabiha Gökçen Airport with 60 passengers onboard.

The Pegasus plane carrying some earthquake victims who wanted to go to Istanbul and the search and rescue personnel who changed duties landed at Sabiha Gökçen Airport at 3:45 a.m. local time.

After the airport repairs, THY flight number TK 6946 departed from Hatay Airport and also landed at Istanbul Airport.

Flight number TK 6946 departed from Hatay Airport with 91 passengers and landed at Istanbul Airport at 2:04 a.m. local time with earthquake victims and search and rescue personnel onboard.

Another Turkish Airlines plane took off from Istanbul Airport to Hatay Sunday evening to pick up its first passengers from Hatay Airport.