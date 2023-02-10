Turkish Airlines (THY) is scheduled to transport 26,699 people from the earthquake zone Friday.

Hundreds of thousands were left homeless by the recent earthquakes that razed thousands of buildings across 10 southern cities in Türkiye and severely hit neighboring Syria. The death toll in what is described as one of the worst disasters this century rose to 18,342 on Friday morning, with 74,242 injured, the country's Disaster and Management Authority (AFAD) confirmed.

THY press secretary Yahya Üstün said on his social media account, "We will transport 26,699 citizens with the 150 evacuation flights we have planned for today.

"By the end of the day, we will have evacuated 125,957 people with a total of 709 flights," he maintained.

Pegasus also relocated 30,771 people from earthquake areas with 169 flights on Feb. 6-9.

The relocations will continue to evacuate more citizens from the affected regions.