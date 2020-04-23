Turkish Airlines (THY) launched a special flight on Thursday, auspiciously carrying the code TK-1920, in honor of 100 years since the opening of the Turkish Grand National Assembly on April 23, 1920. The flight trajectory took the shape of the star and crescent, the emblem of the Turkish flag, over the skies of central Anatolia.

A global flight tracking service that provides real-time information about thousands of aircraft around the world, Flightradar24, tracked the two-hour flight, capturing the entire flight path.

The Turkish Airlines Boeing 777 TC-JJF plane took off from Ankara's Esenboğa Airport at 9:40 a.m. After a two-hour flight tracing out the symbol of the Turkish flag, the plane's path could be made out on the Flightradar24 screen.

Turkish Airlines plans to publish a commercial clip documenting the special flight on its official social media account at 7:20 p.m. on Thursday.