The sixth International Green Crescent cartoon contest themed as "Breaking Free of Addiction" invites applications, its organizers announced on Thursday.

"We are excited to receive works created by our youth, by both professional and amateur adult cartoon artists alike, on the theme of Breaking Free of Addiction," Green Crescent General Manager M. Nurullah Atalan said in a statement.

For the first time in the contest's history, submissions in the under-16 category will be accepted, he added.

This year's jury also includes prominent Turkish cartoon artist Varol Yaşaroğlu, according to the statement. The Green Crescent is organizing the sixth annual contest to raise awareness about addiction issues.

"Submissions will remain open to all artists, both professional and amateur worldwide, on cartooncontest.yesilay.org.tr until Jan. 31, 2022," it said.

Noting that last year 1,088 participants from 69 countries submitted 2,034 work samples to the International Green Crescent cartoon contest, Atalan said, "At Green Crescent, we care about young people's contribution to our struggle by becoming conscious of these issues through our joint projects and staying away from addictions."

"It is our priority to contribute to raising healthy and addiction-free generations in our country as well as in the world," he added. "In this context, we are excited to receive works created by our youth."

The Green Crescent will award a total of TL 90,000 ( $7,495) – the winner will receive TL 15,000, the runner-up will receive TL 12,500 and the third position-holder will get TL 10,000.

Established in 1920, the Turkish Green Crescent is a nonprofit and nongovernmental organization (NGO) that aims to empower youth and adults with factual information about drugs to help them make informed decisions against different kinds of addictions, such as alcohol, tobacco, drugs and gambling, according to its website.

The organization currently has 120 branches within Turkey, with 81 representatives in different cities around the country.