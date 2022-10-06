The Council of Higher Education (YÖK) has filed a criminal complaint against dozens of websites that write theses for money on behalf of others on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2022. While the preparation of "pirated theses" and research work done under the guise of "academic consultancies" will be punished and could face imprisonment for three to six years.

YÖK has filed dozens of criminal complaints against those who write dissertations for master's and doctorate students. The board, which carried out a comprehensive study on this subject last year in the month of January, determined the links on the internet one by one. Lawyers of the Council of Higher Education demanded the Ankara High Court file prosecute those websites that committed fraud by writing theses or assignments in exchange for payments, and also those who attempt to defraud universities by obtaining help from such websites. After this initiative of YÖK, these sites promptly disappeared. However, recently, such sites started to emerge again under the guise of "academic consultancies" and these consultancies have turned into giant online platforms, writing doctoral theses for TL 30,000 ($1,614) each.

It was sought that those who deceive public institutions by producing scientific works such as theses, graduation projects and assignments by getting help from these consultancies and thesis writing offices would be investigated by the Prosecutor's Office, and resultantly, be punished for the crime of fraud.

The consultancies who offer the services of writing theses and research papers under the name of "academic consultancies" generally make calls over the phone or contact via WhatsApp. They do not communicate face-to-face. The related homework or thesis is sent to the student or academician via email. Prices vary according to the number of pages or academic titles. Generally, a fee is charged per page. While the fee per page for undergraduate projects is between 20 TL and 50 TL, this price is between 80 TL and 120 TL for master's degree projects. Additionally, there are sites offering discounts or installments for early-bird applicants. If there is an urgent delivery, like one week or 10 days, then the price is tripled.

Officials from YÖK emphasized that publications prepared for a charge fall under the definition of plagiarism and the penalties do not end there. Both parties, the one writing the thesis for a charge and the one who has it written, will be charged with fraud and may face prison sentences of three to six years. The statute of limitations for academic disciplinary actions is two years from the date of the offense, but for plagiarism, it is six years.

In 2021, approximately 10,000 people applied to the Interuniversity Board Presidency (ÜAK), which is responsible for conferring academic titles, for associate professorships. Among those applications, 450 candidates were examined on suspicion of plagiarism.