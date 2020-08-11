That nature found some respite this year is evident in the lower pollution rates that were recorded in the sea and air during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A popular beach in the Mediterranean province of Antalya is among those in which the waters, long free of the presence of human beings, are crystal clear once more.

Konyaaltı Beach, which draws tourists from all across the country in the summer, was closed for two and a half months before being reopened in June.

Professor Mehmet Gökoğlu, a maritime researcher from Akdeniz University, took a dip into its waters to test the impact of the closure, finding increased biodiversity and cleaner water than ever.

Gökoğlu and his students explored underwater for one hour at a depth of 12 meters (39 feet) and came across scenes reminiscent of a well-cared-for aquarium.

“We have seen large schools of saddled seabream, dusky spinefoot, blue runner and leerfish. This is due to the pandemic restrictions. You can see a vibrant, colorful landscape below. It apparently shows that nature recovered and inspires us for a better future for seas,” he said.