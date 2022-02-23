A Turkish biotech company has successfully developed artificial veins that will be used in cardiovascular and neurovascular patients after further testing.

INVAMED-RD Global announced in a statement on Tuesday that it had produced artificial veins in laboratories using interdisciplinary research and advanced health technologies developed by expert engineers and scientists.

The prosthetic veins have almost the same level of flexibility as normal veins in a human body, thanks to biotechnological infrastructure and specific 3D bioprinters, it said.

They will be used in treating cardiovascular and neurovascular patients because the production of artificial veins through nanotechnology biopolymers enables patients to live without using medicines that help prevent blood clots.

The artificial veins were created using high-temperature Teflon technology, biopolymer and 3D bioprinters, the statement said, adding that they constitute a significant advancement in medical technology that gives hope to patients awaiting organ transplantation as the prosthetic veins can fully attach to living tissue.

Lab tests have shown that these veins are compatible with organic cells in the human body and patient-specific veins may be created using 3D electrospinning, 3D printers and laser scanning machines.

Raşit Dinç, the company's head, said the laboratory studies were successful and that the artificial veins would be used on humans if animal trials and clinical studies are successful.