In the age of the coronavirus, Turkish brides have found a new golden accessory to wear on their wedding day.

Turkish brides generally receive a set of gold jewelry and other pieces of gold on their wedding days from family members and guests. The arrival of the coronavirus pandemic in Turkey has forced many wedding traditions to be adjusted – including limited dancing and mandatory mask-wearing.

As necessity is the mother of invention, these changes have produced a new, glamorous way for brides to sport their bling – this time right across their faces.

In the southeastern province of Kahramanmaraş, master craftsmen have begun producing gilded masks, or surgical masks bedazzled with 14-carat and 22-carat gold, to adorn brides. These glittering masks ensure precautions against COVID-19 outbreaks are followed without the slightest loss of style.

Two Turkish brides wear gilded face masks alongside their grooms in the southeastern city of Kahramanmaraş, Turkey, Aug. 1, 2020. (IHA Photo)

The prices of these masks range from TL 8,000 ($1,150) to TL 75,000.

Brides provide their measurements to ensure a perfect fit, and their masks are ready three days after the order is received.

The masks can be made in a variety of different styles and worn as a unique piece of jewelry.

Mustafa Öz, chairman of the Chamber of Jewelers of Kahramanmaraş, said demand for the masks has increased.

“We hope to see golden masks on the faces of brides at all weddings,” he told Ihlas News Agency (IHA).