Heavy rainfall that triggered floods in the capital Ankara over the weekend shook the residents of the city not accustomed to such downpours in June. Floods, which swept away trees, inundated buildings in several districts, was also the deadliest for Ankara in recent memory, claiming three lives. On Monday, the city’s residents sought to recover from the disaster’s impact, cleaning up shops and streets as the waters receded.

In the meantime, the meteorological forecast shows more rainfall in store for most of the country, including the capital, where rainfall has been sporadic after floods on Saturday.

The worst-hit place in the capital was Akyurt, a district in the city’s northeast, with a population of about 34,000 people. But the first victim was a driver trapped in floodwaters in a rural part of Altındağ district. The body of the driver, a 27-year-old man, was found near his vehicle that took water after he tried to escape. Other victims were a 21-year-old man who was electrocuted when the floodwaters inundated the shop he was working at and a 67-year-old man who fell from a wall he tried to scale while running away from raging floodwaters. Another man remains missing in the floods.

Ankara municipality officials said they responded to “6,670 incidents” during downpours and strong winds, which emerged earlier last week and continued into the weekend, from collapsed walls to people stranded in their vehicles or residences.

Search and rescue crews worked around the clock to respond to emergencies during the floods while Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu visited flood-hit sites at the weekend, examining the damage. The Ankara Governorate announced that schools were closed for Monday after weather forecasts pointed to more rainfall.

Serkan Demir, an Akyurt resident who was working to drain waters inundating his shop, told Ihlas News Agency (IHA) late Sunday that it took “about 20 minutes” for floods to “take over everything.” “Every shop and basement of apartment buildings were filled with water,” he said.

On Sunday evening, bulldozers and crews removed the debris left by floods and helped locals drain the floodwaters, while heavy vehicles like trucks were parked outside buildings on lower ground as a measure of blockading against potential floods. Akyurt was without power for hours due to the disaster.