Two Turkish cargo planes, which were stranded in Ukraine due to the closure of airspace as a result of the Russian invasion, headed to Türkiye.

"Two A400M aircraft of Türkiye, which landed in Ukraine to deliver humanitarian aid and evacuate our citizens, and stranded at Borispol airport due to the closure of the airspace, departed for their home base, Kayseri,” the Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly called on Kyiv and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.