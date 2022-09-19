An orphanage for 200 children, built with technical assistance from the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and financial assistance from Türkiye's Çare Foundation was opened Sunday with a ceremony in the Ugandan capital Kampala. The orphanage will provide Ugandan orphans with a secure learning environment and cozy accommodation.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Turkish Ambassador to Uganda Fikret Kerem Alp said: "Türkiye displays true brotherhood in good and bad times. The Turkish government has identified child welfare as one of the areas where we can help. (Türkiye's) Maarif Foundation visited Uganda and held talks with the government on the provision of education services to Uganda. We hope this will be achieved."

The orphanage center includes classroom blocks, an administrative center, an assembly and exhibition building, play fields, parks, a large green space and a mosque. "This Orphanage is proof that Türkiye cares for and treats the suffering and disadvantaged people in Uganda, particularly the children, who are often left to go on the streets when their parents die," Sheikh Abdallah Ssemambo, Uganda's deputy grand mufti (Muslim cleric) said. Ssemambo conveyed his gratitude to TIKA for carrying out projects in the country.

Founded in January 1992 under the Foreign Ministry, the TIKA grew to be at the forefront of Türkiye's development aid efforts. In the three decades since its inception, TIKA has carried out more than 30,000 projects in 170 countries. The state-run aid agency's operations have covered a wide range of areas, from education to agriculture, to access to clean water and restorations. It has boosted its presence worldwide, from 12 offices in 2002 to 62 today, according to the agency.