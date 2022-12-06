Türkiye's outreach to Pakistan, which has grappled with the recent monsoon flood disaster, continues. Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), a Turkish-based charity, reached out to over 150,000 Pakistani flood victims in the aftermath of the most devastating deluge on record in the South Asian country.

The Istanbul-based aid group said in a statement that to date, it had distributed 13,272 food packages, 1,107 tents, 6,215 blankets, 7,337 hygiene packages, over 3,000 kitchen sets, 100 water strainers and around 4,500 mosquito nets since the floods that began in mid-June inundated vast parts of the country until they subsided in October.

It also served hot meals and canned food to over 55,000 flood victims and supported four mobile field clinics in the Sindh and Balochistan regions for 195 days, the statement said, adding that the clinics provided free examinations, treatment and medicine. While the IHH has helped over 150,000 Pakistanis in various ways, nearly 34,650 people received medical treatment at these field clinics, it said. Over 1,700 victims died in the massive floods and heavy rainfall, according to figures by the Pakistani authorities.

The aid group also extended a helping hand to orphans and their families in Pakistan with food and income aid.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), along with other Turkish nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), are working to help victims. The Turkish Red Crescent shipped 100 tons of material to the country by rail and 25 tons of material to Balochistan by road. So far, Ankara has sent 15 planes and 13 "kindness trains" loaded with relief goods, including tents, food, medicine, kitchen items, vaccines and other supplies to flood-hit regions.