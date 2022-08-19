The Turkish Red Crescent (Türk Kızılay) is running a program to help Afghans who voluntarily returned to their countries from Türkiye find employment.

The program aims at reducing illegal migration from Afghanistan which has skyrocketed as a result of worsening socioeconomic issues following the Taliban takeover of the country's government.

Many of the returned migrants now work as barbers, carpenters, tailors, grocery store clerks, or welders, with some help from Türkiye's largest charity.

The Turkish Red Crescent Delegation in Afghanistan assists Afghans who wish to open small businesses in different sectors, enabling them to remain in and support their nation.

Afghans who want assistance as part of the "Voluntary Return Support Project," run by the Turkish Red Crescent in Afghanistan, must first travel there and submit an application to the ministry overseeing immigration and returns.

Those who can prove that they voluntarily returned to Afghanistan ask for help from the local delegation in order to start a business under the direction of the ministry.

The effort, according to Farid Ahmed Ziya, head of the Turkish Red Crescent Delegation to Afghanistan, has stopped a lot of people from emigrating.

Ziya said that they have so far helped establish 65 small companies in the pilot region of the capital Kabul. He added that they provide a source of income for thousands of individuals.

"We were able to connect with many families as a result of this effort. As an outcome, we were able to give thousands of individuals a means of subsistence."

"With the help of the comments we got from the field, our project also served to deter irregular migration. We procure all the materials needed when opening a shop from local markets. We contribute to Afghanistan's economy by generating income," Ziya said.

Sajide Emir, a 42-year-old beneficiary of the program, currently co-runs a tailor store she established with the help of the Turkish Red Crescent three years ago with her daughters.

She added that her business in Kabul's Kale-i Gazi neighborhood offers traditional Afghan clothing. It has allowed her to provide for her family of seven.

Emir claimed that after residing in Türkiye for a while, they were in distress because of their financial difficulties.

She added that while in Türkiye, she was aware of the Turkish Red Crescent's aforementioned project and so returned to Afghanistan voluntarily.

Israr Ahmed, 30, on the other hand, claimed that after spending two and a half years in Türkiye, he returned to Afghanistan when he learned about the project.

Ahmed praised the Turkish Red Crescent for helping him open a barbershop in Kabul and stand on his own feet.