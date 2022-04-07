The Turkish coast guard units saved 160 irregular migrants, who were pushed back into Turkey's territorial waters by Greek forces off the provinces of Muğla and Izmir, in separate operations on Wednesday.

Coast guard units rescued 59 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea off the country’s southwestern coast. Acting on a tip, they found the migrants in a lifeboat off the coast of Karaburun district in Izmir province.

They were pushed back by Greek forces into Turkish territorial waters, said coast guard sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In addition, a total of 64 irregular migrants in two rubber boats were rescued by the Turkish coast guard off the coast of Çesme district in Izmir.

Another group of 18 irregular migrants who were pushed backed by Greek forces into Turkish territorial waters were rescued off the coast of Marmaris district in Mugla province.

In a separate operation, coast guard units also found 19 irregular migrants in two rubber boats off the coast of Bodrum in the Muğla province.

All of the irregular migrants were taken to provincial migration offices.

Turkey and Greece are key transit points for migrants looking to cross into Europe, fleeing war and persecution to start new lives. Turkey has accused Greece of large-scale pushbacks, summary deportations and denying migrants access to asylum procedures, which is a violation of international law.

Turkey's five Aegean provinces – Çanakkale, Balıkesir, Izmir, Muğla and Aydın – are prime spots for refugees to leave Turkey for the European Union, with Greek islands within sight of the Turkish coast.

The Turkish government and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum-seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Pushbacks are considered contrary to international refugee protection agreements that say people should not be expelled or returned to a country where their life or safety might be in danger due to their race, religion, nationality or membership in a social or political group.

Turkey already hosts nearly 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, and is taking new security measures on its borders to humanely prevent a fresh influx of migrants.

In recent years, hundreds of thousands have made short but perilous journeys across the Aegean to reach northern and Western Europe in search of a better life. Hundreds of people have died at sea as many boats carrying refugees often sink or capsize. The Turkish coast guard command has rescued thousands of others.

Through its March 2016 agreement with the EU, Turkey played a key role in bringing down migrant numbers and alleviating the crisis.

Recently, the Presidency of Migration Management (PMM) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) launched a European Union-funded project for better refugee legislation. The project aims to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of international protection and temporary protection procedures in compliance with international principles and national legislation. The project has a budget of $3 million and will be implemented over a three-year period.