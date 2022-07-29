The coast guard units were involved in hot pursuit and confiscated 84 kilograms (185.18 pounds) of drugs after a foreign-flagged luxury yacht in Turkey's Bodrum district of Muğla rejected the former's request to stop but was ultimately stopped as it was about to leave Turkish territorial waters.

According to information received, a chase took place between the U.S. flagged 27-meter-long (90-feet-long) luxury yacht and a coast guard boat off the coast of Yalıkavak in the morning hours of yesterday.

Allegedly, the yacht, which fled by not complying with the order to stop by coast guard teams headed for Greek territorial waters.

Coast guard teams continued to follow the yacht.

The crews stopped the yacht when it was about to enter Greek territorial waters by crashing into the yacht from the side, and detaining four people inside the yacht.

The yacht, which is claimed to be worth approximately 8 million euros ($8.18 million), has become unusable. The procedures regarding the yacht are continuing and so is the interrogation of those taken into custody.

The chase was seen by some citizens living in the region.

Drugs found

The Interior Ministry reported that 84 kilograms (185.18 pounds) of drugs were seized on the luxury yacht.

According to a written statement from the ministry, on July 26, a notification was received that there were drugs on the 92-meter-long Vanuatu flagged commercial ship "Ocean Blue," which was in transit to Güllük Port in the Bodrum district of Muğla.

Based on this intelligence, a drug operation was organized by the General Directorate of Security and the Coast Guard Command. Within the scope of the operation, the commercial ship was monitored by the General Directorate of Security and coast guard teams.

During the monitoring, it was determined that the U.S.-flagged motor yacht "Belgor" docked and left the commercial ship in the Gulf of Güllük, and the merchant ship was stopped. However, the U.S.-flagged motor yacht did not stop and continued to flee despite all audible and visual warnings.

The motor yacht was chased by four coast guard boats, one coast guard diving team, a coast guard plane and helicopter belonging to the General Directorate of Security. After a long pursuit, the yacht was stopped by force with interception maneuvers. The four people on the motor yacht were caught and detained.

In line with the search decision taken by the Bodrum Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, the General Directorate of Security and coast guard teams searched the motor yacht "Belgor" and commercial ship "Ocean Blue" at sea.

During the searches, a total of 81 kilograms of cocaine, of which 60 kilograms were found to be thrown into the sea, 21 kilograms on the shore, and about 3 kilograms of skunk on the commercial ship were seized. Search activities continue on the captured commercial ship and motor yacht, at sea and on the coastline.