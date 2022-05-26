A car veered off the road in northern Turkey and plunged into a stream when the driver lost control of the vehicle in the Çamlıhemşin district of Rize province on Wednesday. Driver Celal Gücer and his wife Zeynep Gücer managed to exit the car but didn't dare to swim to shore through the raging water.

The couple climbed atop the car to escape from drowning as water poured into the vehicle. Locals noticed the accident and quickly alerted authorities.

A search and rescue team of local gendarmerie forces rushed to the scene. They threw ropes to the couple and pulled them to the safety. The two were in good health.