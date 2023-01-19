Cemil Eksilmez, an entrepreneur in the Ardeşen district of Rize, built a two-story house that rotates 360 degrees with the help of wheels and a clever track.

The prototype wooden house, which was built by a construction company in the Black Sea province, soon became a center of attraction. The wooden structure can rotate 360 degrees with the help of a remote control.

The house, which was put on display on the side of the main road, draws quite a few curious visitors. For those interested in owning their own, the rotating houses, which have already received many orders, will begin being built in May.

Touching upon the inspiration behind building the rotating house, Eksilmez said: "We have always tried to deal with the problems we have experienced because of our topographies such as earthquakes and landslides. We can easily switch the facade of the house so that each part of the house receives proper sunlight. There will no longer be rooms in the house that are not exposed to the sun, as the house we designed is based on the difficulties experienced in this region."

We created a ball-bearing system and designed the house to spin. After a year of work, the house was tested for weight, earthquake endurance and durability and a certificate of conformity was obtained, he explained.

He told reporters that they have been working in construction for three generations and that they always develop new projects to counter geographical conditions.

Pointing out that it is difficult to build a house in the region because of the terrain and weather conditions, the entrepreneur shared that they have built the rotating house in line with European standards with their solution partners and a system using an industrial engine.

The structure of the system can carry 45 tons, while the machine can carry 70 tons. "We have received the Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathy (TSE) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certificates. The patent phase will be concluded within a month," he added.

Explaining that the water and electricity components are designed to accommodate the rotation of the house, he said: "We created a central system in the middle from where water flows and electricity is provided."

Eksilmez also added that the house can be reduced or enlarged with static calculations according to the customer's preferences.