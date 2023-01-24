A new regulation to combat marine pollution in Istanbul and Kocaeli, where sea traffic is extremely intense, was announced on Tuesday by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change.

With the regulation made within the framework of fighting pollution, which is on the rise in the Marmara Sea, the Turkish Environment Agency is now authorized to inspect pollution in the Marmara region. Prior inspections were carried out by authorities of the municipalities responsible.

In a statement made by the ministry, it was noted that a regulation was added for the "Delegation of Authority on the Detection of Marine Pollution from Ships" to strengthen marine inspection activities carried out in the Marmara Sea and to provide an integrated structure specific to the region.

"We are implementing a new inspection model for a cleaner Marmara, and we have published our circular," Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum noted through his Twitter account.

With the circular issued by the ministry, the Turkish Environment Agency has been authorized, in accordance with the 12th article of the 2872 Environmental Law, to monitor the compliance of the maritime jurisdiction of Istanbul and nearby Kocaeli.

Within the framework of the studies by the Turkish Environment Agency, inspections that aim at strengthening controls, improvement of the environment within marine boundaries, monitoring and follow-up of detrimental environmental factors as well as detection of all types of pollution are to be carried out.

Round-the-clock monitoring and inspection activities are planned via air, land and sea that will be facilitated by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and boats. In addition, a tracking and warning system via satellite will be introduced as well as radar images to detect marine pollution at an early stage.

The ministry expressed the need to strengthen marine inspection activities carried out in the Marmara Sea with the participation of scientists and related institutions and organizations to solve the mucilage issue that appeared in 2021 in the Marmara Sea. Within the scope of the latest regulation, the ministry aims to implement policies and strategies to eliminate intense pollution in the sea and restore the sea basin to a satisfactory environmental level.