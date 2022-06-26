Turkey's Green Crescent (Yeşilay), which fights against different forms of addictions, called on families saying stronger bonds can prevent children from seeking out drugs and other addictions.

On the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Green Crescent Erzurum Branch President Mevlüt Doğan said Sunday that researches identify education level and problematic family structure as the main reasons behind drug abuse.

"Curiosity, pretentiousness, proving oneself, being deprived of family love, and being in a vacuum can also push young people toward drugs. According to our data, in more than 78% cases the first supply of the drug is provided by "a friend or close circle," he said.

"Yeşilay continues prevention works on a local and national scale. We develop projects to raise awareness of families about the fight against addictions. Because we know that the impact of family and close environment is great for generations that are free from addiction and have healthy living habits."

"We provide free psychological and social support to addicted individuals and their families with a total of 105 Green Crescent Counseling Centers (YEDAM) in 81 provinces," he added.

Speaking on World Drug Day, Professor Dr. Mustafa Necmi İlhan said from Ankara's Gazi University said drugs are being normalized nowadays over social and other digital media.

"Sometimes there are very bad examples. You see it on the screen and on social media. It's trying to be shown to people as if taking drugs is a normal thing. However, it is not so."

"According to More than 70% of those who try the drug once become addicted," he said.

Professor İlhan, who is the dean of the Gazi University Faculty of Medicine and head of its Public Health Department, told Ihlas News Agency (IHA) that in the European region, almost four out of five young people have a history of drug use.

However, Turkey has maintained a very strict stance on drugs, he said. “Turkey has a very serious structure in the fight against drugs. As a scientist involved in the fight against addiction, especially drugs, for about 15 years, I can confidently say that by comparing it with other examples in the world.

"The numbers in our country are not that high. The most recent studies conducted by the Interior Ministry put the figure at 2.7% to 3%.

He underlined that the fight against drugs is very important and needs a joint action at the point of fighting against supply, demand and encouragement.

“When we look at our research in Turkey, the most important thing is to fight the demand, supply and prevent initiation of drugs. Our police, gendarmerie and coast guard are fighting very seriously against this ill," he said.

Professor İlhan said that addiction is a process whose foundations are laid around the age of 16-18 and urged that parents should be more aware. “Parents should be more careful about their adolescent children. If someone in their immediate family and friends circle uses drugs, the risk automatically goes up."

He added that most abusers have a history of alcohol or tobacco abuse.

“When we look at the history of drug users, it has been proven today that a history of alcohol use or using tobacco and tobacco products can also increase drug abuse risk. In other words, we have witnesses that drug abusers have a history of tobacco, alcohol, or sedative use. All of these should be a warning for us," he said.

"The most important thing is that people never start drugs. That is, fighting the demand and not promoting drugs. I believe that this issue is more than anything else.”

Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya in his message on World Drug Day focused on a mother's role in fighting drug abuse.

He shared a short film on social media that pointed out the 15-24 age group as the most vulnerable in Istanbul.

It added that 58.9% of those who use drugs, live with their families and the mothers in 72.3% of cases are the first to learn about the abuse.

Based on these numbers, the Interior Ministry launched a project in 2020, with the motto "A mother is the best narcotic police."

The project aims is to raise awareness on a mother's role against drug use and addiction, while maintaining family communication and coming up with solutions and suggestions for the problem.