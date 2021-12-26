Turkish female entrepreneur Yasemin Bülbül in eastern Turkey's Erzurum, a former food factory worker who established her dream business with the support of the state, turned her business into a success regardless of all the naysayers who said "you can't." She is happy and content to be the owner of her own restaurant and cafe.

Bülbül, 38, is married and has three children. She previously worked in a food factory for about two years after graduating from a technical school's culinary arts department.

Bülbül, who benefited from the Entrepreneurship Support Program of the Turkish Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization (KOSGEB), sweetens the palates of her customers with cakes and other desserts that she makes, in addition to mantı (Turkish ravioli), su böreği (a type of pastry) and local dishes, with the help of three other women she employs at her workplace. Her business makes revenue from preparing and distributing meals for 150 people in a day at workplaces she has agreements with.

In an interview, the female entrepreneur told an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent that she honed her cooking talent while attending an apprenticeship school and that she was skilled in pastries as well as local dishes.

Bülbül said she wanted to put her talent to use and decided to open her own business. "I was hesitant about opening a business before, but after gathering courage, I decided to become my own boss and realize my dreams with the financial and other support KOSGEB provides," she said.

Bülbül stated that she achieved her dreams by opening a business with a grant of TL 70,000 (around $6,545) from KOSGEB, adding that she also provides employment to women and makes local delicacies.

Large amount of interest and trust

Emphasizing that she opened her business with determination, paying no heed to the people around her saying "this will not work," Bülbül said: "I was a housewife until a while ago. I have been operating my business for six months. I should have started a business earlier. We established a nice working environment with the women here. Our target market includes businesses and industries in Erzurum. Our meals are made with butter and entirely by women in a hygienic and clean environment. Because of this, our customers show great interest and prefer our meals. I realized my biggest dream by opening my business."

Emphasizing that women can achieve anything they want, Bülbül said: "I recommend women to enter into the business world without hesitation. Running a business is very good, especially with the support of KOSGEB. Great things can be achieved."

"Our nation provides all kinds of support to women and entrepreneurs in this sense. I did this job and succeeded, regardless of those who told me 'you can't do it, you can't run it.' My goal is to expand my business, to further contribute to employment."

Altan Koral, one of Bülbül's customers, also complimented that the food was very delicious and said that anything made by these women is delectable and of high quality.