Turkish multinational health care firm Invamed-RD Global has become an official supplier to the United States' National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the company announced on Saturday.

"INVAMED-RD Global, which is on its way to becoming a global leader in science and health technologies with its global leadership vision as well as innovative, high-tech approaches, will supply NASA with healthcare products," the company said in a statement.

Raşit Dinç, the company's chairperson, said: "We export the knowledge and experience of technology and Turkish engineering to the world with our research on the products we manufacture and new treatments that will shape the future."

Invamed-RD Global recently grabbed headlines with its invention of a new treatment for a painful blood vessel illness.

The company has developed extravascular remodeling, a new system to treat deep venous insufficiency, a chronic medical condition afflicting the blood vessels of a person's lower limbs.

Deep venous insufficiency is widely treated via open surgery. The illness is known to cause pain, thrombosis and infection in patients, among other issues of effectiveness and various serious complications, and may even lead to the loss of limb.

Extravascular remodeling, developed by the expert researchers and scientists at Invamed-RD Global, involves the reshaping of the blood vessels' structure through a special mapping method that allows for vessels to function correctly again.

The system allows for treatment from outside the vein, minimizing the risk of thrombosis, which is seen in methods involving mechanical implants inside the vessel, and allowing patients to return to normal lifestyles.

"Deep vein insufficiency is a disease that is seriously studied all over the world and we have developed a new method for the treatment of venous insufficiency with extravascular stenting without damaging the vein. We have shown that this can be effective in early applications. We continue to further study this method," said Dr. Turhan Yavuz, a heart surgeon at the Süleyman Demirel University in southwestern Turkey's Isparta.

Along with his team of expert physicians, Yavuz successfully used the extravascular remodeling system to treat deep venous insufficiency in two patients.