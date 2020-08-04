Somalia's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Hospital on Monday announced the healthy birth of quintuplets.

"A mom gave birth to 5 little babies (quintuplets) in our hospital, one of the rarest births in the world," the hospital tweeted Monday.

It said the mother and her five babies were healthy "thanks to our health professionals who made this possible."

Mogadishu’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Hospital, also known as the Digfer Hospital, was inaugurated in 2015 with a ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Alongside small privately owned hospitals and clinics, it serves close to 3 million residents in the capital city.