Sadık Kocaoğlu, a good Samaritan living in the northwestern Turkish province of Bursa, is on a sweet mission. The 65-year-old retired electrician goes street to street in his hometown to plant fruit trees for free.

The sexagenarian man, who started planting the first trees five years ago in the Yıldırım district, comes back regularly to water them. So far, he has planted some 250 trees on empty lots by the roadside or any vacant spot he could find. As the summer sets in and temperatures go up, Kocaoğlu tirelessly walks around with hefty cans of water to nurture his trees.

“I planted fruit trees of every kind and will continue to do so as long as I live. I want people to be able to eat fruit for free. In return, I only expect them to remember this charitable work. I hope this becomes my legacy of charity,” he told Ihlas News Agency (IHA) on Monday.