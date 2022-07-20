Ayşe Yıldız is the talk of the town thanks to a unique gift from her son. When the 72-year-old woman from Sultandağı, a town in the western Turkish province of Afyonkarahisar, had difficulty walking around due to her age, Musa Yıldız decided to build a vehicle for her.
In six months, the retired police officer managed to build an electric car from scratch from whatever material he could get his hands on. A tin can works as the horn on a discarded steering wheel and a pencil serves as a turn signal lever to complete the dashboard. Outside, the primitive-looking yet cool bodywork is composed of corrugated iron.
“We wanted to avoid copyrights. Thus, we designed our own car,” Yıldız said. He spent TL 12,000 ($682,46) on the car, far lower than the price of the cheapest car and electric motorcycles.
“We tried to make a low-budget car. We used old wheels and bought the electric motor that is used in three-wheeled vehicles. The car can travel the distance of 15 kilometers (9 miles) with one battery,” he said.
“I’ve been struggling with walking for a long time. Especially, shopping tires me a lot. Now, I never get tired thanks to my son,” Ayşe Yıldız, his mother, said.
“I am delighted that my son took his time to make a new car for me. He put together the car the last time he visited. It attracts everyone’s attention when I go to the market, hospital or park,” she added.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.