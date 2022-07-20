Ayşe Yıldız is the talk of the town thanks to a unique gift from her son. When the 72-year-old woman from Sultandağı, a town in the western Turkish province of Afyonkarahisar, had difficulty walking around due to her age, Musa Yıldız decided to build a vehicle for her.

Ayşe Yıldız poses inside her electric vehicle, in Afyonkarahisar, western Turkey, July 20, 2022. (AA PHOTO)

In six months, the retired police officer managed to build an electric car from scratch from whatever material he could get his hands on. A tin can works as the horn on a discarded steering wheel and a pencil serves as a turn signal lever to complete the dashboard. Outside, the primitive-looking yet cool bodywork is composed of corrugated iron.

Ayşe Yıldız poses next to her electric vehicle with her son Musa, in Afyonkarahisar, western Turkey, July 20, 2022. (AA PHOTO)

“We wanted to avoid copyrights. Thus, we designed our own car,” Yıldız said. He spent TL 12,000 ($682,46) on the car, far lower than the price of the cheapest car and electric motorcycles.

“We tried to make a low-budget car. We used old wheels and bought the electric motor that is used in three-wheeled vehicles. The car can travel the distance of 15 kilometers (9 miles) with one battery,” he said.

Ayşe Yıldız drives in her electric car, in Afyonkarahisar, western Turkey, July 20, 2022. (AA PHOTO)

“I’ve been struggling with walking for a long time. Especially, shopping tires me a lot. Now, I never get tired thanks to my son,” Ayşe Yıldız, his mother, said.

“I am delighted that my son took his time to make a new car for me. He put together the car the last time he visited. It attracts everyone’s attention when I go to the market, hospital or park,” she added.