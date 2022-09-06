The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), in cooperation with the Sudanese Red Crescent, extended a helping hand to people affected by floods in the African country. In northern Sudan's Dongola, aid workers delivered 500 boxes of food for affected people as Çetin Bayatlı, head of Turkish charity's delegation to Sudan, told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Tuesday that they were planning more aid.

Recent flash floods triggered by heavy rains claimed 112 lives in Sudan and injured 115 others. Authorities have declared a state of emergency in West Nile, Al Jazirah, White Nile, West Kordofan, South Darfur and Kassala. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said some 226,000 people were affected by heavy rains and floods in 15 out of 18 states.

Sudan’s rainy season usually starts in June and lasts until the end of September, with floods peaking in August and September. More than 80 people were killed last year in flood-related incidents during the rainy season. In 2020, authorities declared Sudan a natural disaster area and imposed a three-month state of emergency across the country after flooding and heavy rains killed around 100 people and inundated over 100,000 houses.