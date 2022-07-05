A new treatment method based on the use of the proteins within the human body to strengthen the jawbone and teeth structure is ready for introduction after Turkish scientists developed it as a way to quicken the process of healing following dental operations.

The hard work of the group, composed of Dr. Aylin Sepici Dincel along with Dr. Altay Uludamar and Dr. Erdal Ergunol, is finally bearing fruit after 3 1/2 years of extensive research as the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) approved use of the method, which will be under protection for patent rights in 156 countries.

The process is on track as animal trials of the fresh treatment method were concluded successfully and the phase studies are still ongoing, according to Uludamar, who said the objective was to prevent the loss of teeth and shorten the healing period of challenging dental treatments. "(The treatment) will ensure the faster recovery and creation of high-quality bone structure via the body's very own mechanism," Uludamar said, adding the protein extracted from the patient's body could be used for treatments that could be applied locally.

He went on to note that reformation of bone tissue, caused by gingival diseases, would be possible if further progress was achieved and the loss of teeth would be minimized.

"Our experimental studies are underway and we are planning on launching clinical studies as soon as possible," he added. Stressing that it was quite difficult to get an international patent in health-affiliated sectors, he also said that the WIPO report viewed the treatment method as "new, original and industrially applicable" and that the Turkish scientists would be the very first professionals to use this approach.