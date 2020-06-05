A Turkish special operations boat on the Maritsa (Meriç) River came under harassment fire by a group from Greece, the governor's office in the northwestern province of Edirne said Friday.
According to a statement by the governor, a group of men in camouflage fired shots at the boat carrying Turkish police near the Başyurt Border Post in Rahmanca Village late Thursday.
The police were on patrol investigating reports about the corpse of a migrant stuck on a tree root. The harassment fire came as the police were taking photos of the body, the statement said, adding that it stopped after Turkish police responded by firing warning shots.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.