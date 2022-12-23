Hundreds of Turkish Twitter users criticized British news agency Reuters for a recent job listing on LinkedIn, which they claimed was extremely biased against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The users slammed the job listing, which seeks to hire someone for the position of deputy bureau chief, with a description focusing on Erdoğan’s rule in the country and the upcoming elections in June.

Claiming that Erdoğan shifted Türkiye from its “modern and secular traditions,” the job description said the British agency was looking for a candidate who “can deliver deep-dive enterprise stories at the same time as supporting our high-performing team covering a critical juncture in Erdogan's rule – with runaway inflation and a battered lira combining to threaten his bid for re-election in the months ahead.”

While calling Reuters’ job listing “scandalous,” a Twitter user said Reuters was looking for someone who would spread hostility against Erdoğan.

Another user slammed the British news agency for claiming to be objective.

“Here's your free press! Reuters is openly seeking a journalist who will spread anti-Erdoğan rhetoric. I’m sure they’ll have no issues finding one,” the user said.

Dozens of others also criticized the news agency for always having an anti-Türkiye balance and yet others said the agency was looking for a spy rather than a journalist.