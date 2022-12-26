"Zeynep," a 23-year-old dog, has been accepted by the Guinness Book of Records and the evaluation process has begun for her to receive the record for oldest dog alive.

An application was made to the Guinness Book of Records for 75-year-old animal lover Zehra Oya Buldu's 23-year-old German shepherd cross named "Zeynep" to receive the title of "oldest dog alive."

Animal lover, 79-year-old Mehmet Armağan Akçay, who applied to the Guinness Book of Records, said that Zeynep's evaluation phase had begun.

Meanwhile, veterinarian Reşat Nuri Aslan made the third health check of the dog, which was limited to determining its age. "She deserves this title," said Aslan.

"The most important of these is bone detection. We do this with radiological examinations. X-rays are taken of the bones to determine the age. Apart from that, general health status and vital signs are evaluated," he explained.

"Zeynep grew up with the children in the same house with six cats, and they all live happily. I feel so glad to go out and spend time with Zeynep, especially going for a walk in the evenings during the spring and summer months," said Buldu.

Currently, Gino, born in the United States on Sept. 24, 2000, holds the title of "oldest dog alive." While the title of "oldest dog ever" belongs to a dog from Australia named "Bluey," who lived to the ripe old age of 29 years and 5 months.