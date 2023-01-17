Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun spoke Tuesday at the "Türkiye Book Promotion and Century of Türkiye" program held at the Presidency's Directorate of Communications Conference Hall in the capital Ankara, highlighting that the book promotes the country's name and vision.

Stating that he was very pleased to meet with the participants on the occasion of a valuable project related to the promotion of Türkiye, Altun said that "Türkiye Book" (or in Turkish "Türkiye Kitabı") is a unique resource that introduces a wide range from the country's history to its geography, from its cultural richness to public services offered to its citizens.

"Thank God, we live in a country rich and powerful in historical, cultural, social, humanitarian, geographical, economic, technological, military and many more ways," Altun said, noting that Türkiye exists as an active actor in the international arena by ensuring peace, stability, prosperity and justice at the same time.

The Presidency of Communications carries out projects and activities within the framework of "an integrated communication strategy," both for national and international levels, he added further.

''In this context, we consider it extremely important that the use of our country's name as 'Türkiye' becomes widespread in the international arena, and we carry out our work in this direction,'' Altun added.

Recalling that as per a decree signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in 2021, it was decided to use the name of the country as "Türkiye" instead of "Turkey," Altun expressed that the term "Türkiye" is a concept that ''best represents and expresses the culture, civilization and values of the Turkish nation.''

''We have put forth an intense effort toward this goal in coordination with all relevant institutions, especially our Ministry of Foreign Affairs and we will continue this effort," Altun also said, noting that although this initiative was tried but later failed in the past it has now been "brought to life" with the support of President Erdoğan.

Reiterating that organizations such as the United Nations, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and the World Trade Organization (WTO) officially adopted the use of "Türkiye" as a result of their initiatives, Altun said: "We are pleased that our international counterparts now use the name of our state, our country as Türkiye."

Most recently, the United States Geographic Names Board also accepted the renewed name of the country, declaring it would use "Türkiye."

Calling on all international media organizations to use the country's name as Türkiye, Altun said that many communications campaigns including one called "Hello Türkiye" have been organized to promote the name internationally.

'Türkiye Book'

"Another important work in this context is our Türkiye book, which we are promoting today,'' Altun said, pointing out that this book contains comprehensive information about the country.

Recalling that 2023 is the 100th anniversary of the founding of the republic, Altun said that President Erdoğan has put forward an important and comprehensive vision that also marks the beginning of the "2023 Century of Türkiye." Stating that this vision is essentially a vision that carries Türkiye to 2053 and 2071, Altun stated that this vision ''treats Türkiye both as an effective regional power and as a global player.''

Emphasizing that the entire world appreciates the country's effort as a mediator in the Russia-Ukraine war, Altun also said that Türkiye will continue to work for the welfare of the nation while striving ''to ensure peace, stability and justice."

''As a stabilizing power, we will continue to be active in the regional and global arena," he proclaimed.

Stating that the third chapter of the book, titled "Public Services," includes the introduction of exemplary public services offered to citizens, Altun explained that Türkiye's experience is thus intended to be conveyed to both national and international domain and public opinion.

Altun also pointed out that "Türkiye Book" aims to narrate the true story of Türkiye and its vision to strengthen the brand. He also expressed that he is thankful to all the colleagues who participated in the accomplishment of this vision.

He also shared that book, which they believe will be "among the most important works to promote Türkiye" is available in Turkish and English, while the Arabic, French, German and Russian translations are expected to be published as soon as possible.