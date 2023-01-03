The decision taken by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry in 2018 giving animal owners time for the identification of domestic cats, dogs and ferrets by microchip came to an end.

Within the scope of the application, which started on Jan. 1, 2021, a total of 950,813 pets, including 543,846 cats, 406,951 dogs and 16 ferrets, have been identified and registered throughout the country.

As of Dec. 31, 2022, those who did not microchip their pet will pay a fine of TL 3,469. Those who leave their pets on the street after chipping will pay an administrative fine of TL 6,072.

The fee for chip insertion varies. In private veterinary clinics, this fee starts from TL 300. However, there is a more convenient way to do this. Pet owners can have this procedure done at the district agriculture and forestry directorates where they reside. The fee for this is TL 75.

Pet-owning citizens continue to register their cats and dogs in the PetVet Registration System (PETVET) by having the microchip and identification process applied by the Provincial and District Agriculture and Forestry Directorates and self-employed veterinarians.

With the PETVET system, passports are issued to pets. In this way, it is aimed to prevent animals from being thrown on to the streets, to find stolen animals, and to monitor and control the pet population and animal diseases.

Many pet owners leave their pets on the street to avoid chipping. Arzu Erdoğral, president of the Association for Contribution and Protection to Animal Life (HAYKADER), stated that it is unacceptable for animal owners to leave animals on the street in order not to have chips fitted, and said that these animals become defenseless when abandoned.

Erdoğral said: "Throwing animals outside is the highest form of offense, as that animal gets used to its owner and it doesn't know how to survive. I wouldn't be exaggerating if I say 'it is impossible for pets to live on the street.'" She further emphasized making pet adoption difficult and the penalties should be applied to those who abandon their pets. Hence, the period of chipping should be extended so that people should not commit this crime, she said.