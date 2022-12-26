The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) launched the "Mobile Clinic" project, which will serve the regions affected by the flood disaster in Pakistan.

The exemplary friendship and brotherhood between Türkiye and Pakistan have always proved strong. From war and natural disasters to social chaos, both countries have remained solid partners.

Due to the recent flood that occurred in Pakistan due to the rain that started in June, loss of life and property was experienced, and more than 880 health facilities were damaged. Türkiye has delivered some 15 flights and 13 "Kindness Trains" full of relief supplies, including tents, boats, food items, medications, vaccines and other supplies.

Along with many aid projects during this hard time, the TIKA and the welfare organization Muslim Hands have launched a fully equipped mobile clinic that will be used in disaster-affected areas to contribute to the continuity of health services and to combat epidemics.

The opening ceremony of the project was attended by Turkish Ambassador to Islamabad Mehmet Paçacı, TIKA Islamabad Coordinator Muhsin Balcı, Muslim Hands Executive Director Javid Gillani, Türkiye and Pakistan Institution Representatives and other guests. Paçacı in his address at the ceremony said that, "Pakistan and Türkiye have very close relations in every field and that the flooding in Pakistan is an example of how we stood by with the people of Pakistan launching the aid campaigns initiated by the Türkiye."

The mobile clinic, which will be operated by Muslim Hands, will carry out mobile health screenings, especially in the flood-affected provinces of Sindh and Balochistan. Within the scope of the project, which also provides various medicines and medical equipment, it aims to deliver health services to areas far from the health facilities.