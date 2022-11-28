Turkish authorities committed to addressing mental health issues both at the local and national level, following their National Action Plan.

Türkiye's initiatives to address mental health issues have been admired by Dr. Ledia Lazeri, a regional mental health adviser for WHO Europe. She said the country has firsthand experience, expertise and dedication from the Turkish government and local officials.

According to the health organization, mental health issues are "quite prevalent," affecting about one in six individuals, or 155 million people, in the WHO European Region.

Meanwhile, experts emphasized the importance of well-resourced mental health systems and sufficient support for individuals who need it.

"Türkiye has a very good National Action Plan, encompassing every aspect of mental health systems development that starts with mental health policy. The country's Parliament is currently discussing national mental health law," Lazeri appreciated.

She further added that "community mental health services and facilities are rapidly expanding throughout Türkiye. Additionally, there are services like houses of hope or day care facilities for those with intellectual disabilities or mental health issues. This goes hand in hand with involving and including those with intellectual disabilities and mental health concerns."

She explained the thoroughness of Türkiye's initiatives in improving its mental health systems and services, noting that their strategy includes policies, legislation, services, experienced recovered patients and trained employees.

We have had "guided visits into several mental health and intellectual disability services throughout Ankara, they want our overseas guests to be able to observe for themselves, the innovation in such services," Lazeri added while describing her experience.

The annual meeting of the EU-funded project, supporting people with mental disabilities took place this Thursday in Ankara. This project is organized by WHO in collaboration with the Health Ministry and the Ministry of Family and Social Policies.

There is "a lot to learn from each side and from each other," she said, adding that this is an important event for WHO because it allows the team to bring international experiences face-to-face, with national advancements in Türkiye.

Lazeri also highlighted that exposure – both locally and internationally – is crucial.