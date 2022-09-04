Türkiye has ramped up action against illegal migration, leaving Europe behind in successful deportation rate at 67%, the country’s Directorate of Migration Management said Saturday.

"The number of irregular migrants deported since the beginning of the year has increased to 75,678."

"While the average deportation success rate of European countries is 10%, our country has left the whole of Europe behind with a 67% deportation success rate," said a statement by the directorate.

It said the number of deportations increased by 143% in January-August when compared to the same period of the previous year.

Some 204,966 irregular migrants were also prevented from entering Türkiye in the first eight months of 2022, the statement added.

Illegal or irregular migration as it is officially called remains a thorn in the side of Türkiye, which sits at the crossroads of three continents.

Despite boosted patrols at sea and land, the country still struggles with an influx of migrants from the Middle East, Africa and Asia looking to reach Europe, a destination where a growing opposition to migrants fails to deter the desperate ones whose only option is migration.

Either fleeing poverty or prevailing conflicts, thousands arrive in Türkiye every year to take their chance at illegally crossing into Europe.

The country at the same time has assumed a leading role in saving the lives of irregular migrants, particularly in the Mediterranean.

In the last two years alone, it saved the lives of 41,000 people, most of them illegally pushed back by Greece.