A new multifaceted social service strategy is set to be implemented in 2023 to combat violence against women, including efforts of rehabilitation to help the perpetrator overcome their uncontrollable aggression.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will share the details of the "Multidimensional Social Service Model for Perpetrators of Violence" on the "International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women" in Istanbul on Nov. 25, focusing on perpetrator-oriented activities on combating violence against women.

In an interview, Family and Social Services Minister Derya Yanık said: "We have been working to develop a multifaceted evaluation and improve policies against violence for the past 20 years. In the battle against violence targeting women, our aim is to keep working until we create a societal structure and a way of life where no woman experiences abuse, based on the zero tolerance principle."

"Violence can be committed by anyone, so we must exercise extreme caution and attention. For each social layer independently, we need to explain, teach and combat violence and make it clear that it is not acceptable behavior. There is no neighborhood without violence in the country of 85 million population. We are discussing a reality whose impact, regrettably, permeates the entire society. As a result, we must all work together to address this problem," she emphasized.

Women are the major and sole focus of efforts to end violence against them, worldwide. "There is a view that the victim's empowerment, protection and support would be adequate in the fight against violence, but it isn't enough. We need new measures to stop violence and under the scope of some studies we'll put the multifaceted social assistance model for offenders into practice," the minister explained.

KADES application

"The most recent statistics show that 4.2 million individuals downloaded KADES app. Additionally, 11 additional languages are supported, including those that have just been added. The KADES app has helped to save the lives of countless women. The goal of having more women take advantage of KADES is being worked on. A program for landlines is also being developed but has not yet been put into action. Various approaches are being tested to offer solutions for connecting and using regular telephones. Everyone should download the KADES app, and I'm specifically urging women to do so, even if they are not subjected to violence," the minister explained.

"In addition, each of our 81 provinces has a Violence Prevention and Monitoring Center (ŞÖNIM). In seven major cities, we want to open one more. In relation to this, we initially launched the second ŞÖNIM in Mersin. In six provinces, including Antalya, Istanbul, Izmir, Ankara, Konya and Adana, we will open one additional ŞÖNIM. Additionally, there are currently 393 social service facilities operated by our organization in Türkiye. Our social service centers serve as our main administrative offices and are where the majority of our ministry's service-related concerns are managed. Within the context of preventing violence against women, we have contact points."

"About 8% of the women who are victims of femicides in our nation are those who are under a protection order, while the other 92% are without any protection. It is obvious that protective orders need to be applied more skillfully. In the framework of the 'Multidimensional Social Service Model for Perpetrators of Violence' program, 6.3 million people received awareness training in staff at public institutions and organizations as well as private police academies, gendarmerie academies and military barracks. The goal is to get to 7.5 million people by the end of the year.

Steps in the judiciary

The steps taken by the judiciary to address violence against women have set an example globally. The "good conduct factor" or wearing a suit or tie no longer carries sway in courtrooms for perpetrators.

Attempted murder, violence and torture are crimes against women that have gotten worse. Threatening a spouse who is married or divorced now has a nine-month sentence. Persistent stalking was likewise classified as a felony in the Turkish Penal Code, with sentences ranging from six months to two years.

Media support

Highlighting the media's role in this context, she stated that the media is one of the institutions that goes hand in hand with the judiciary. "The ministry desperately needs the support of the media. Looking at the research, television is still seen as the most important entertainment tool, especially for middle-income citizens. Therefore, the media has a guiding and educational effect. We should promote that society should not normalize violence or even violent and harsh behavior. Let's raise awareness by using the most important tool, media," she said.